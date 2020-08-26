This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Global Gaming launches sports betting on Ninja Casino

26th August 2020 9:01 am GMT
Global Gaming

Stockholm-listed online gaming operator Global Gaming has expanded its Ninja Casino brand into sports betting in partnership with Altenar.

The launch of the Altenar-powered sportsbook is intended to accelerate the growth of the company as it expands the Ninja Casino brand into new markets, and follows its recent return to profitability.

“With a focus on delivering outstanding gaming experiences, we are very excited to further enhance our product offerings by launching betting on our flagship brand Ninja Casino,” said Slava Korneychik, chief operating officer at Global Gaming. “Our partnership with Altenar gives a very competitive sports betting product to ensure our growth focus.”

Altenar chief executive Stanislav Silin commented: “We are delighted to have Global Gaming as a customer and to support their production launch and expansion into the sports betting world. Integration process was very well organised on the Global Gaming side, with an eye for the detail so we are probably as prepared as we can be. Really looking forward to solidifying this working relationship that we built in the last months with some good sports betting performance!”

Shares in Global Gaming 555 AB (STO:GLOBAL) were trading up 4.08 per cent at SEK9.69 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.

