Gaming Intelligence
BetMGM partners VSiN for new sports betting show

26th August 2020 10:22 am GMT
BetMGM

MGM Resorts’ BetMGM brand has partnered with sports media company VSiN to launch a new sports betting show, Betting Across America.

Betting Across America will broadcast live from BetMGM Sportsbooks and studios in large sports betting markets across the country, subject to regulatory approval, with the partnership also including a major cross-platform marketing investment by BetMGM.

The first show is scheduled to air on August 31 featuring BetMGM oddsmakers and experts, who will join VSiN hosts live to deliver unique perspectives into odds and lines movements at BetMGM sportsbooks across the country.

The VSiN host line-up includes Tim Murray, former host of NBC Sports' The Daily Line, former NFL player and Las Vegas legend Mike Pritchard, former journalist and renowned sports bettor James Salinas, alongside other VSiN personalities.

“The mission of VSiN has always been to deliver the most credible information and odds on sporting events and to allow sports bettors to make more informed wagering decisions,” said Brian Musburger, VSiN founder and CEO. “We're thrilled to partner with this industry giant to provide unprecedented insight into BetMGM Sportsbooks across the country and deliver access to new levels of data to our audience.”

Matt Prevost, chief marketing officer at BetMGM, commented: “VSiN has been a great media partner for BetMGM and we look forward to continuing to work with the VSiN team to produce engaging sports betting related content.

“By giving VSiN unprecedented access to BetMGM Sportsbooks, there will be no shortage of interesting story lines and excellent opportunities for betting enthusiasts and sports fans to get an inside peek.”

Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYS:MGM) closed 0.81 per cent lower at $22.09 per share in New York Tuesday.

