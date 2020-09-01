This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Boyd Gaming and FanDuel launch new Illinois sportsbook

1st September 2020 10:22 am GMT
New York-listed Boyd Gaming has officially launched the FanDuel Par-A-Dice Sportsbook in the state of Illinois.

The Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel online and mobile sports-betting platform debuted in Illinois on Monday (August 31), offering a broad selection of wagering options on professional football, basketball, baseball, hockey and more, with the online debut set to be followed by the launch of a retail sportsbook at Boyd Gaming's Par-A-Dice Casino in East Peoria, subject to regulatory approval.

The partnership between Boyd and FanDuel began in 2018 and now includes sports betting operations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

“Given the tremendous success of our existing FanDuel Sportsbooks, we are confident that the FanDuel Par-A-Dice Sportsbook will quickly become Illinois sports bettors' mobile app of choice,” said Keith Smith, president and chief executive of Boyd Gaming. “We are excited for the opportunity to offer both mobile and retail sports betting in one of the most populous states in the country, as we continue to expand our strategic partnership with FanDuel Group.”

Matt King, chief executive of FanDuel Group, commented: “Sports are back and FanDuel, America's No. 1 sportsbook, is coming to Illinois with our friends at Boyd Gaming and the Par-A-Dice Casino. Boyd Gaming and the Par-A-Dice are perfect partners for us to bring our innovative sports-betting app and retail sportsbook experience to sports fans in Illinois.”

Shares in Boyd Gaming Corp. (NSQ:BYD) closed 3.56 per cent lower at $26.78 per share in New York Monday, while shares in Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) were trading 1.29 per cent lower at 12,220.00 pence per share in London Tuesday morning.

