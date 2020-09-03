DraftKings hits home run with Chicago Cubs tie-up

New York-listed DraftKings has been named as the exclusive sports betting and daily fantasy sports partner for MLB’s Chicago Cubs.

The multi-year deal includes a plan to pursue a first-of-its-kind sportsbook at the iconic Wrigley Field, with online access available in the surrounding Wrigleyville area.

Although sports betting is currently legal in Illinois, the development of a retail sportsbook requires approval by the City of Chicago.

“This is truly a historic moment, as we are thrilled to align with the renowned Chicago Cubs franchise and iconic Wrigley Field to provide sports bettors in Chicago with a revolutionary sports betting experience,” said Matt Kalish, co-founder and president of DraftKings North America. “As two organizations that share a mutual passion for innovation and a commitment to excellence, we look forward to working in collaboration with the Cubs, an organization steeped in tradition, and making our presence felt in and around Wrigleyville.”

Chicago Cubs president of business operations Crane Kenney added: “DraftKings has been a great partner for a number of years and we are excited to expand this relationship as sports betting grows rapidly in Illinois.

“An increasing number of sports fans want to integrate sports betting into their game experience, and we’re excited to be one of the first to engage in developing a retail sportsbook at a professional sports venue.”

DraftKings currently operates retail sportsbooks in eight US states, including a location in Illinois at DraftKings at Casino Queen in East St. Louis.

Shares in DraftKings Inc (NSQ:DKNG) closed at $39.90 per share in New York Wednesday.