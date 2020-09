Las Vegas-based sports betting operator Circa Sports has partnered with Tuscany Suites and Casino to launch a rebranded sportsbook.

The agreement with Tuscany Suites and Casino marks the first Circa sportsbook outside of properties owned by founder and chief executive Derek Stevens, and is expected to open in March 2021.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Tuscany as Circa Sports’ first satellite location in Las Vegas,” said Stevens. “This will open a lot of doors in the market to [...]