Betgenius and Gaming Innovation Group to offer complete sportsbook solution

Oslo-listed iGaming solutions provider Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has partnered with sports data provider Betgenius to offer a fully integrated sportsbook and platform solution for operators in regulated markets.

The strategic partnership combines GiG’s platform technology with end-to-end live data, trading and risk management services from Betgenius for a complete sportsbook solution, including official sports betting content from over 300 competitions such as the English Premier League, Serie A and EuroLeague basketball.

The first customer for the new sportsbook solution is expected to be a major Latin American operator whose identity has not been disclosed, with the signing of a three-year agreement expected during the course of this month.

“Betgenius is a market leader within sports data as well as having a first-class risk and trading management solution, and I am delighted that they have chosen GiG as their partner to create a sportsbook and platform solution,” said Gaming Innovation Group chief executive Richard Brown.

“Combined we will offer a highly competitive offering to the market, already proven by the signing of a Heads of Terms with a major operator. The partnership will also further improve operational efficiency within our Sports segment.”

GiG added that the partnership, which is expected to be fully operational by the end of September, will reduce its operating expenses within Sports Betting Services while significantly enhancing product and service offering combined with increased cost efficiencies and scalability.

Jack Davison, chief commercial officer at Betgenius parent Genius Sports Group, commented: “The Betgenius-GiG partnership is highly complementary for a number of reasons. Not only do our technologies and specialist services dovetail perfectly to create a complete sportsbook platform solution, our values as highly compliant businesses who operate in a responsible way are very much aligned. We're excited to work together.”

Shares in Gaming Innovation Group (OSL:GIG) were trading up 3.48 per cent at NOK7.74 per share in Oslo early Monday morning.