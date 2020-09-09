Penn National set to launch Barstool Sportsbook app in Pennsylvania

New York-listed operator Penn National Gaming has secured approval to soft-launch its new Barstool Sportsbook mobile app in Pennsylvania for a three-day test period, ahead of its expected full launch on September 18.

The approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board allows Penn National to conduct live, real-money testing between September 15-17 with a limited number of pre-registered customers, followed by the official launch of the app, which is subject to final regulatory approval.

“The Barstool Sportsbook app is the centerpiece of our company’s omni-channel strategy,” said Jay Snowden, president and CEO of Penn National. “Since forming our exclusive sports betting and iGaming partnership with Barstool Sports in January, our product, marketing and operations teams have worked hand-in-hand with Barstool’s top talent, including Dave Portnoy and Dan 'Big Cat' Katz, to create a sports betting experience that we’re confident will appeal to Barstool’s army of loyal followers, as well as our extensive database of existing casino customers and sports betting fans at large.”

“As the only gaming operator with a fully integrated sports media and entertainment partner, our customers will have the opportunity to engage with Dave, Big Cat and other Barstool fan favorites on our app – including betting with them, or fading their picks,” continued Snowden. “Our customers will also have an opportunity to interact with Barstool personalities live at one of our many casinos’ retail Barstool Sportsbooks in the coming months.”

The Barstool Sportsbook app was developed by Penn Interactive and Barstool Sports with support from risk management and platform providers Kambi and White Hat Gaming, and will be deployed in additional US states following its Pennsylvania launch.

Shares in Penn National Gaming Inc. (NSQ:PENN) closed 2.14 per cent higher at $55.31 per share in New York Tuesday.