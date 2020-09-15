This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Stats Perform extends Matchroom live betting streaming rights deal

15th September 2020 7:31 am GMT
Stats Perform

Sports technology and data provider Stats Perform has agreed a five-year contract extension to retain the exclusive live betting streaming rights for Matchroom’s leading sports events.

The long-term deal brings the partnership between the two companies to more than twenty years, with Stats Perform securing the exclusive rights to distribute live video streams of Matchroom tournaments including the Mosconi Cup, World Darts Championship and Champion of Champions Snooker, to licensed retail and online sportsbooks.

“We are delighted to be able to continue our long-standing relationship with Matchroom,” said Stats Perform chief rights officer Alex Rice. “The multi-sport nature of the deal provides our clients with a broad range of content which appeals to a high number of betting fans. In Matchroom, we have found a great partner who shares our vision for providing access to premium betting content.”

Matchroom chairman Barry Hearn added: “Stats Perform are one of our longest-serving partners and this new partnership underlines our commitment to leading the way in sports programming. I'm delighted to see it pass 20 years of working together and long may that continue.”

Related Tags
Darts Live Streaming Matchroom PDC Snooker Sports Data Stats Perform
