Betgenius adds live streaming to Betsson sportsbook deal

Stockholm-listed operator Betsson has expanded its sportsbook content deal with Betgenius to include the supplier’s live streaming service.

The agreement sees Betsson’s portfolio of brands add Betgenius’ live streams for thousands of fixtures across a range of sports, including football, basketball, tennis and volleyball. Betgenius will also provide live trading for every fixture through its official data rights.

“Since entering the streaming space, we’ve put a real focus on acquiring official content that provides our sportsbook partners with unique, measurable value,” said Eric Stevens, global sales director for Genius Sports Group. “We’re excited to expand our partnership with Betsson Group and further enhance its international sportsbook offering.”

Betsson Group director of trading Richard Scott added: “We’re constantly striving to deliver the best possible product and experience for our customers. The addition of Betgenius live streaming on a range of sporting events is a great way to complement the official data driven pricing.

“The round-the-clock coverage is particularly important as our client base continues to expand in numerous territories.”

Shares in Betsson AB (STO:BETS-B) closed 1.19 per cent higher at SEK68.30 per share in Stockholm Tuesday.