This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Pariplay
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Betgenius adds live streaming to Betsson sportsbook deal

16th September 2020 7:56 am GMT

Stockholm-listed operator Betsson has expanded its sportsbook content deal with Betgenius to include the supplier’s live streaming service.

The agreement sees Betsson’s portfolio of brands add Betgenius’ live streams for thousands of fixtures across a range of sports, including football, basketball, tennis and volleyball. Betgenius will also provide live trading for every fixture through its official data rights.

“Since entering the streaming space, we’ve put a real focus on acquiring official content that provides our sportsbook partners with unique, measurable value,” said Eric Stevens, global sales director for Genius Sports Group. “We’re excited to expand our partnership with Betsson Group and further enhance its international sportsbook offering.”

Betsson Group director of trading Richard Scott added: “We’re constantly striving to deliver the best possible product and experience for our customers. The addition of Betgenius live streaming on a range of sporting events is a great way to complement the official data driven pricing.

“The round-the-clock coverage is particularly important as our client base continues to expand in numerous territories.”

Shares in Betsson AB (STO:BETS-B) closed 1.19 per cent higher at SEK68.30 per share in Stockholm Tuesday.

Related Tags
Betgenius Betsson Genius Sports Live Streaming Sports Betting
Related Videos
Related Articles

Betgenius and Gaming Innovation Group to offer complete sportsbook solution

BetMGM signs as an authorised gaming partner of NASCAR

888sport partners Betgenius for sportsbook content

Stats Perform partners Football DataCo for player data rights

Sportradar initiates legal action against Betgenius and Football DataCo

The Gaming Intelligence HOT 50 winners 2020

Snai extends live betting partnership with Betgenius

Betgenius launches new live streaming service

New York’s Resorts World Catskills opens new sportsbook

Italy’s Serie A names Genius Sports as exclusive betting data supplier

Betgenius signs Betfred to UK football data and trading services

Betgenius to provide in-play trading service to Romania’s Superbet

BetMakers agrees racing distribution deal with Betgenius as shares drop 22%

Genius Sports secures exclusive Football DataCo betting data rights

Control of trading – The key to global sportsbook success

Pragmatic Play
Skywind
Sportradar Webinar
Every Matrix
Greentube
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic