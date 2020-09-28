This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Sportradar expands into Mississippi with Pearl River Resort deal

28th September 2020 8:18 am GMT
Sportradar

Sports betting and data provider Sportradar has entered into an agreement to enhance Pearl River Resort’s sports betting offering in Mississippi.

Owned by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians (MBCI), Pearl River Resort was the first tribal-owned sportsbook to go live in the US sports betting market post-PASPA.

The new agreement will see the operator bolster its sportsbook with Sportradar’s Managed Trading Services (MTS) for trading and risk management, pre-match betting services, and live betting services.

“Sportradar is delighted to work with Pearl River Resort as it continues to expand its offering,” said Sportradar vice president of US sales and gaming Neale Deeley. “Pearl River is in a fantastic position for growth, and we are confident that our collaboration will be a critical part of their evolution and will benefit their customers.”

Pearl River Resort director of sportsbook Chris Hopwood said: “Our goal is to deliver the best possible sports betting experience for our guests. This relationship will allow us to be competitive with the biggest names in the sportsbook industry.”

Pearl River Resort director of gaming Neal Atkinson added: “Working with Sportradar is the natural progression for the evolution of our successful sportsbook.

“Having access to the leading provider of sports data along with MTS will allow us to continue to differentiate and tailor our risk management and trading philosophies.  It will also allow us to enhance our service offerings as we have been a resource and are beginning to collaborate with other tribes looking to replicate what we have accomplished.”

