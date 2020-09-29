BetAmerica launches retail sportsbooks in Colorado and Michigan

Churchill Downs Incorporated’s US sports betting brand BetAmerica has opening new retail sportsbooks in Colorado and Michigan, extending its US sports betting presence to six states.

In Colorado, the BetAmerica Sportsbook at Bronco Billy's Casino in Cripple Creek opened last Thursday through a partnership with Full House Resorts, featuring 10 self-service betting terminals and two betting windows.

“Colorado is home to some of the most enthusiastic sports fans in professional and college sports and we are pleased to offer BetAmerica's state-of-the-art sportsbook experience there,” said CDI chief operating officer Bill Mudd.

Bronco Billy's Casino general manager Baxter Lee said: “Sports betting enthusiasts from all over Colorado are sure to enjoy these industry-leading kiosk offerings, and our customers are excited to see our Sportsbook open.”

Late last week CDI also unveiled its new BetAmerica Sportsbook at the Island Resort & Casino in Harris, Michigan. Through a partnership with Hannahville Indian Community, the sportsbook features 14 self-service betting terminals and two betting windows.

“We are excited that guests of the Island Resort & Casino will be able to enjoy a state-of-the-art sports wagering experience,” continued Mudd. “Sports fans in Michigan will be able to access the best in sports betting, including live in-play betting as well as engaging and unique promotions at our BetAmerica Sportsbook.”

Hannahville Indian Community Tribal chairperson for the Island Resort & Casino Kenneth Mesigaud added: “We are thrilled to partner with BetAmerica to open the first sportsbook in Michigan's beautiful Upper Peninsula.

“The BetAmerica Sportsbook is a fantastic addition to our gaming options and combined with our other entertainment opportunities - including two 18-hole championship golf courses - it provides another great reason for people to visit.”

In both Colorado and Michigan, BetAmerica plans to launch an online sportsbook and iGaming platform in the near future, subject to regulatory approvals.

BetAmerica retail sportsbooks are currently also available in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Mississippi.

Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NSQ:CHDN) closed up 2.67 per cent at $174.25 per share in New York Monday.