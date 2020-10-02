This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

BtoBet expands in Nigeria with Luckybet partnership

2nd October 2020 10:40 am GMT

Aspire Global’s newly acquired iGaming platform provider BtoBet continues to expand across Africa with a new supply deal with Nigerian bookmaker Luckybet.

The agreement has been secured through STM Gaming, BtoBet’s regional certified partner for Africa, and will see Luckybet launch retail and online sports betting via BtoBet’s Neuron 3 platform.

“I am positive that BtoBet’s technologies will help Luckybet reach its goals in becoming a local leader,” said BtoBet chief marketing officer Sabrina Soldà. “I am also pleased that through this agreement Luckybet will make good use of our new retail solution in its network of almost 100 shops, which not only allow for more effective operations, but will also permit our partner to target non-registered players through our innovative rapid registration process, making space for more cross-selling opportunities.”

“This will not only enhance the betting experience at the retail level, but will also provide the players with an ameliorated UX through the true interconnection of all channels,” Soldà added. “I am confident that through the use of our advanced solutions Luckybet will strategically position themselves to register growth in their market share.”

Aspire Global BtoBet Luckybet Nigeria Sports Betting STM Gaming
