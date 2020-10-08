Aspire Global’s Btobet to power Betfair sportsbook in Colombia

Aspire Global-owned BtoBet has further expanded its presence in Colombia through a new partnership with Flutter Entertainment’s Betfair brand.

BtoBet will provide its Neuron 3 sports betting platform to power Betfair’s new online sportsbook in Colombia, with the option to expand the partnership into other regulated markets in the future.

“We are excited about this planned partnership and the chance to offer a top-class betting experience to Colombian customers by combining BtoBet’s excellent Neuron 3 platform with Betfair’s industry leading trading and risk management capabilities,” said Betfair international director Mike Woodbridge.

Aspire Global CEO Tsachi Maimon commented: “This agreement paves the way for BtoBet to further expand into regulated markets across the world. It is a key advantage to combine Betfair’s strong brand and extensive industry knowledge with our flexible technology and competitive offering.

“Aspire Global has once again proved that we supply the best solutions for all regulated markets and we are proud that Betfair has chosen us for the Colombian market.”

BtoBet founder Alessandro Fried added: “As one of the world’s largest international online sports betting brands, Betfair will become one of the first B2B partners to leverage BtoBet’s position in the market since its acquisition by Aspire Global. We are confident that we will become key players in the market by combining Betfair’s strong brand and extensive industry knowledge with our flexible technology.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 4.7 per cent higher at SEK39.00 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning, 2.5 per cent off their 52-week high of SEK40.00 per share set on September 18.