Gaming Intelligence
BetMGM extends Betgenius partnership to launch Parlay Builder

14th October 2020 3:24 pm GMT

US sports betting operator BetMGM has extended its partnership with Betgenius to launch a new same-game parlay product for the US market.

Powered by Betgenius’ BetBuilder service, Parlay Builder offers players unmatched bet selections across NFL, NBA and all major soccer leagues, with MLB and NHL to be added in the near future.

BetMGM players will be able to instantly build, customize and bet selections within the same game from a choice of over 400 bet-types, including team and player props.

“Parlay Builder gives our pre-game betting offering another dimension; it’s engaging, easy-to-use and extensive, therefore appealing to serious and recreational bettors alike,” said BetMGM chief marketing officer Matt Prevost. “We’ve witnessed the success of BetBuilder in Europe and anticipate a similar trajectory in the US.”

Betgenius global partnerships director Matt Stephenson said: “BetBuilder has been a runaway success for many of our partners in Europe and the product keeps getting better and better.

“With a focus on US sports and the deepest range of bet options, Parlay Builder gives BetMGM a real differentiator - both from a product and marketing perspective.”

