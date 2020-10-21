This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Betway enhances in-play sportsbook content with Betgenius

21st October 2020 6:48 am GMT
Betway

Online betting operator Betway has signed a new long-term sportsbook content partnership with Genius Sports Group’s Betgenius.

The extended agreement will see Betgenius provide Betway with in-play data and trading for a range of major sports including football, tennis, basketball, volleyball and esports.

“Fast and reliable updates are key to providing our customers with the highest quality of experience when placing their bets,” said Betway CEO Anthony Werkman. “We are delighted to continue working with Betgenius and we value this long-standing partnership. This extension will also allow our customers to stay close to the action in the sports that they love.” 

Betgenius global partnerships director Matt Stephenson said: “Betway has always invested in a first-rate in-play product for its players wherever they are in the world. With fast, accurate and reliable data and trading, we’re proud to play a key role in driving both customer experience and revenues for our long-term partner.”

