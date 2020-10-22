IMG Arena adds Italian basketball to betting rights portfolio

London-based IMG Arena has secured the worldwide betting rights for the top tier of Italian basketball, Lega Società di Pallacanestro Serie A (LBA).

The five-year deal covers rights to all LBA events, with IMG Arena also named the official data partner of the LBA.

“We are delighted to start our alliance with the LBA,” said IMG Arena executive vice president and managing director Freddie Longe. “Basketball has a broad geographical following that makes it one of the world’s most popular sports.

“We are commited to investing in elite leagues like the LBA as part of our promise to provide the highest quality content for our sportsbook customers.”

LBA president Umberto Gandini said: “We take great pleasure in announcing the new partnership with IMG Arena, who have a proven reputation of working with federations and leagues to both develop and protect sports via their innovative products and solutions.

“We understand the benefits of a long-term relationship and in IMG Arena we have found a partner to help grow and future-proof our sport.”