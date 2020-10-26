Genius Sports signs sports data deal with The Spring League

Sports data and integrity solutions provider Genius Sports Group has secured an exclusive sports betting data partnership with American football league and scouting event The Spring League (TSL)

The agreement will see Genius Sports provide live in-game TSL betting markets during Fox Sports broadcasts of TSL’s fourth season, which kicks off on Tuesday.

“We believe the partnership with Genius Sports will be a catalyst for fan engagement,” said The Spring League CEO Brian Woods. “We have an exciting on-field product that will rival any pro football league, outside of the NFL.”

Genius Sports Group commercial director Sean Conroy added: “With their new season set to be broadcast on Fox Sports, this is an exciting time to partner with The Spring League and we look forward to powering live betting markets on every game through the fastest, most accurate TSL data.”

Launched in 2017, the TSL serves as a feeder system with nearly 100 players signed to NFL clubs since its launch.