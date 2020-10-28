This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Solitics
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

DraftKings extends B2B sports betting deal with MansionBet

28th October 2020 8:45 am GMT
DraftKings

New York-listed DraftKings has extended its sports betting partnership with Gibraltar-based operator MansionBet.

The long-term agreement will see DraftKings’ B2B technology, acquired through supplier SBTech, continue to power the operator’s sportsbook and casino platform, in addition to providing a suite of managed services covering compliance, payments and anti-fraud protocols.

The expansion will also enhance MansionBet’s offering, particularly for horse racing, which will now feature additional streaming coverage and Timeform content from both UK and international tracks.

“Across multiple global jurisdictions, DraftKings is changing the way fans engage with sports,” said DraftKings chief international officer Shay Berka. “Our renewal and extension with MansionBet, a tier one operator in the highly competitive U.K. market, is another example of the strategic value DraftKings’ cutting-edge B2B technology provides to our clients.”

Mansion CEO Karel Manasco commented: “DraftKings’ B2B platform has been instrumental to the success of MansionBet since we launched.

“The extended deal will allow us to provide our players with the ultimate sports betting experience, including increased offerings and an enhanced horse racing product, utilising the impressive platforms and services that DraftKings provide.”

Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NSQ:DKNG) closed 2.49 per cent lower at $38.70 per share in New York Tuesday.

Related Tags
DraftKings Mansion MansionBet SBTech Sports Betting
Related Videos
Related Articles

South Africa’s Peermont enters sports betting market with DraftKings

Record Red Tiger performance drives strong third quarter for NetEnt

Pennsylvania iGaming revenue hits record high of $57m in September

FanDuel seals Turner Sports basketball partnership

DraftKings secures Turner Sports partnership

DraftKings signs up to International Betting Integrity Association

West Virginia hits record sports betting and iGaming highs in September

Indiana sports betting wagers surpass $200m mark in September

Gaming shares make gains in third quarter

Iowa online sports betting wagers hit $50m mark in September

NetEnt to supply DraftKings in Pennsylvania and West Virginia

Gaming Realms stakes it all on Slingo

Illinois sports betting wagers grow to $139.6m in August

New Hampshire Lottery names first director of sports betting

DraftKings predicts 97% revenue growth for Q3

Pragmatic Play
EveryMatrix
Future Anthem
Skywind
Greentube
Playtech
Solitics
Stakelogic