DraftKings extends B2B sports betting deal with MansionBet

New York-listed DraftKings has extended its sports betting partnership with Gibraltar-based operator MansionBet.

The long-term agreement will see DraftKings’ B2B technology, acquired through supplier SBTech, continue to power the operator’s sportsbook and casino platform, in addition to providing a suite of managed services covering compliance, payments and anti-fraud protocols.

The expansion will also enhance MansionBet’s offering, particularly for horse racing, which will now feature additional streaming coverage and Timeform content from both UK and international tracks.

“Across multiple global jurisdictions, DraftKings is changing the way fans engage with sports,” said DraftKings chief international officer Shay Berka. “Our renewal and extension with MansionBet, a tier one operator in the highly competitive U.K. market, is another example of the strategic value DraftKings’ cutting-edge B2B technology provides to our clients.”

Mansion CEO Karel Manasco commented: “DraftKings’ B2B platform has been instrumental to the success of MansionBet since we launched.

“The extended deal will allow us to provide our players with the ultimate sports betting experience, including increased offerings and an enhanced horse racing product, utilising the impressive platforms and services that DraftKings provide.”

Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NSQ:DKNG) closed 2.49 per cent lower at $38.70 per share in New York Tuesday.