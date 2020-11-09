This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Penn National Gaming unveils first retail Barstool Sportsbook in Colorado

9th November 2020 10:48 am GMT
Penn National Gaming

New York-listed operator Penn National Gaming has opened its first Barstool-branded retail sportsbook in the United States.

The new sportsbook opened its doors for the first time over the weekend at Ameristar Casino Black Hawk in Colorado, offering sports betting kiosks and ticket writer stations that will support thousands of sports betting options for customers.

“We are very excited to be opening the first Barstool Sportsbook in the country at Ameristar Black Hawk,” said Penn National Gaming president and CEO Jay Snowden. “This will be the first of many new retail locations for Barstool Sportsbooks at our casinos nationwide.

“Each will incorporate several features that reflect the spirit of the Barstool Sports brand, resulting in unique sports betting experiences that we expect our customers will thoroughly enjoy.”

Ameristar Black Hawk general manager Sean Demeule commented: “Our customers are very excited to start wagering on sports. The passion for professional and college sports runs deep in this region, and we look forward to becoming a destination for fans all year-round.”

Shares in Penn National Gaming Inc (NSW:PENN) closed down 2.38 per cent at $63.86 per share in New York Friday.

