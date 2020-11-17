IMG Arena expands live streaming rights for World Snooker Tour

London-based sports content provider IMG Arena has extended its live streaming partnership with the World Snooker Tour (WST).

The partnership expands IMG's existing live streaming rights deal for the betting industry and covers a greater number of WST matches and tournaments.

“We are delighted to extend our agreement with IMG Arena,” said WST chairman Barry Hearn. “This is a perfect match between two businesses with a shared vision for the future for our sport and enthusiasm for creating new opportunities.

“We have worked with IMG for many years on various aspects of our sport and we admire their professionalism and intelligence. Snooker continues to develop as an outstanding property and we have long-term ambitions for further international expansion.”

IMG Arena executive vice president and managing director Freddie Longe said: “This significant extension and expansion of our relationship with the World Snooker Tour demonstrates the commercial confidence on both sides and establishes a renewed platform for even greater success.

“With its global footprint and loyal fanbase, snooker is an essential part of the sports and sports betting eco-systems. We are delighted to increase the volume and quality of the content we offer to our sportsbook customers, which this deal makes possible.”