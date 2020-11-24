This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

IGT enters Colorado sports betting market with Maverick Gaming

24th November 2020 8:48 am GMT
Colorado

New York-listed supplier International Game Technology (IGT) has signed a deal to provide its retail and online sports betting platform to casino operator Maverick Gaming in Colorado.

The multi-year agreement will see IGT’s PlaySports platform power retail sports betting at Maverick Gaming's three Colorado casinos, including self-service betting kiosks at Grand Z Casino, Johnny Z's Casino in Central City, and Z Casino in Black Hawk.

The supplier will also power Maverick Gaming's Play Maverick Sports mobile wagering app.

“IGT's comprehensive PlaySports technology will enable Play Maverick Sports to engage new players and enhance our portfolio with exceptional sports betting experiences at our casinos and throughout the state of Colorado,” said Maverick Gaming chief operating officer Justin Beltram.

“The turnkey nature of IGT's PlaySports solution and its proven ability to deliver positive player experiences across channels were key drivers of our decision to choose IGT as our sports betting growth partner. Maverick Gaming cannot wait to extend the excitement of sports betting to our players and sports fans throughout Colorado.”

IGT PlayDigital senior vice president Enrico Drago commented: “By leveraging the IGT PlaySports turnkey solution, Maverick Gaming is positioned to benefit from the entire PlaySports value chain and operate a top-quality, cross-channel sports betting program.

“IGT will apply the experience and expertise that we have gained through our leading B2B sports betting operations in 15 US states to help fuel the success of Maverick Gaming's Colorado sports betting enterprise.”

Based in Las Vegas, Maverick Gaming also owns four casinos in Nevada and nineteen card rooms in Washington.

Shares in International Game Technology plc. (NYS:IGT) closed 2.72 per cent higher at $13.23 per share in New York Monday.

