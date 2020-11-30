Genius Sports seals long-term Polish basketball data and streaming deal

Sports data provider Genius Sports Group has been selected as the official data and streaming partner of the Polish Basketball League (PLK) and Polish Basketball Association (PZK).

The ten-year deal gives Genius Sports the exclusive right to distribute live data and video from Polish basketball to its global network of sportsbook partners.

The supplier will continue to provide Polish basketball with data collection, management and distribution solutions, while FIBA LiveStats will capture advanced play-by-play statistics from eight competitions and more than 1,800 games per season.

From the 2021/22 season onwards, both the PLK and PZK will be able to implement Genius Sports’ live streaming solutions, delivering live broadcasts, data-driven graphics and highlights to fans worldwide.

“Signing a long-term contract with such an important partner as Genius Sports will allow us to take another big step forward for the development of Polish basketball,” said Radosław Piesiewicz, president of the Polish Basketball Association and Polish Basketball League. “Apart from cooperation with other basketball federations, Genius Sports cooperates with the NBA and the World Basketball Federation (FIBA).

“For the first time, Genius Sports will have the exclusive rights to distribute live date and video from all Polish basketball games. I am convinced that such 10-year cooperation will allow us to promote our leagues outside Poland, providing a platform for faster and even better development of our leagues.”

Genius Sports head of EMEA commercial partnerships, Jonny Katanchian, commented: “Long-term, trusted partnerships like this are pivotal to driving the development and global expansion of basketball leagues and federations.

“FIBA LiveStats will continue to power a world-class data ecosystem while our streaming solutions and global distribution networks will transform how Polish basketball engages new audiences around the world.”