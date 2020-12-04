SoftSwiss launches new B2B sports betting platform

Belarus-based iGaming platform provider SoftSwiss has expanded its product offering with the launch of its new B2B sportsbook solution.

Following two years of development, the new sportsbook platform offers operators an all-in-one solution for managing sports betting operations and includes full risk management, fraud prevention and customer support.

With odds feeds provided by Betradar, the platform comes with additional bonus features such as Cashout, Bet Builder, System and Maxbet, and can be easily integrated with SoftSwiss’ core online casino platform.

“We are extremely excited to officially announce the launch of our brand new sportsbook platform,” said SoftSwiss founder Ivan Montik. “Our new top-notch betting product combines in itself both our 10+ years of expertise in the iGaming market, as well as the hard work of a great team of well-versed professionals.

“With our new product we want to provide our clients with a sustainable, high-quality solution that has a positive impact on their business development. I’m sure SoftSwiss Sportsbook is bound to become one of the strongest on the market and will surely be a growth driver for our clients.”