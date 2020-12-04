This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
CSB Group
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

SoftSwiss launches new B2B sports betting platform

4th December 2020 8:37 am GMT

Belarus-based iGaming platform provider SoftSwiss has expanded its product offering with the launch of its new B2B sportsbook solution.

Following two years of development, the new sportsbook platform offers operators an all-in-one solution for managing sports betting operations and includes full risk management, fraud prevention and customer support.

With odds feeds provided by Betradar, the platform comes with additional bonus features such as Cashout, Bet Builder, System and Maxbet, and can be easily integrated with SoftSwiss’ core online casino platform.

“We are extremely excited to officially announce the launch of our brand new sportsbook platform,” said SoftSwiss founder Ivan Montik. “Our new top-notch betting product combines in itself both our 10+ years of expertise in the iGaming market, as well as the hard work of a great team of well-versed professionals.

“With our new product we want to provide our clients with a sustainable, high-quality solution that has a positive impact on their business development. I’m sure SoftSwiss Sportsbook is bound to become one of the strongest on the market and will surely be a growth driver for our clients.”

Related Tags
Betradar Casino SoftSwiss Sports Betting
Related Videos
Pontus Lindwall
Morten Klein
Related Articles

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Skywind, Oryx Gaming and more

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Scientific Games, Eyecon and more

GI Games Integrations: Stakelogic, Playzido, Wazdan and more

GI Games Integrations: Stakelogic, Pragmatic Play, ThunderSpin and more

GI Games Integrations: Featuring Inspired, Relax Gaming and Skywind

GI Games Integrations: LiveG24, Swintt, Authentic Gaming and more

Red Tiger goes live with SoftSwiss platform

SoftSwiss enters B2C market with Kingswin acquisition in Estonia

GI Games Integrations: Booming Games, Leander, Swintt and more

GI Games Integrations: Swintt, WorldMatch, Revolver Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Latest from Greentube, Pariplay, Oryx and more

GI Games Round-up: Latest from Realistic, Yggdrasil, Playson and more

Relax Gaming rolls out games portfolio to SoftSwiss

Pragmatic Play adds live casino and bingo to SoftSwiss platform

GI Games Round-up: Inspired, Pariplay, iSoftBet and more

Pragmatic Play
Digitain
Every Matrix
Skywind
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games