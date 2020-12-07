This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
CSB Group
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

Genius Sports adds American Hockey League to roster of US partners

7th December 2020 8:14 am GMT

Sports data provider Genius Sports Group has secured a long-term data and streaming partnership with the American Hockey League (AHL), the primary development league for the NHL.

The exclusive partnership will provide the league with a platform to expand its global audience, delivering data and live streams for betting purposes to sportsbook operators in the US and globally.

As the official data partner, Genius Sports will have the exclusive rights to capture real-time team and player statistics from inside all 31 AHL arenas across the United States and Canada.

“We are excited about our partnership with Genius Sports,” said AHL executive vice president of business Chris Nikolis. “Our goal is to deliver the excitement and quality of AHL hockey to fans worldwide and to engage with them as effectively in the manner that suits them best. Genius Sports is an industry leader and we look forward to a long and successful relationship.”

Genius Sports Group commercial partnerships director Sean Conroy commented: “This partnership exemplifies the unique value we deliver to our sports and sportsbook partners in the US and worldwide.

“With the right technology partner, sports leagues can proactively engage with the regulated betting industry to drive new revenues, increase engagement and expand their global audience. Simultaneously, our sportsbook partners benefit from our ever-expanding portfolio of premium data and video content.

“With regulated betting continuing to spread across the US, the AHL has recognized a unique opportunity to accelerate its global growth and we are excited to be working alongside such a dynamic league,” he added.

Related Tags
American Hockey League Betgenius Canada Genius Sports NHL Sports Betting Sports Data United States
Related Videos
Pontus Lindwall
Morten Klein
Related Articles

UK football data case to proceed to hearings in early 2021

Scientific Games enhances OpenSports platform with Genius Sports deal

Genius Sports seals long-term Polish basketball data and streaming deal

WynnBET agrees sports betting partnership with NASCAR

NBA extends US betting data deals with Sportradar and Genius Sports

Genius Sports secures Drone Racing League betting data partnership

Genius Sports to go public on NYSE via dMY Technology Group

Genius Sports signs sports data deal with The Spring League

South Africa’s Peermont enters sports betting market with DraftKings

Betway enhances in-play sportsbook content with Betgenius

BetMGM extends Betgenius partnership to launch Parlay Builder

PointsBet expands Genius Sports deal to include live streaming

Betgenius adds live streaming to Tipsport deal

Betgenius adds live streaming to Betsson sportsbook deal

Betgenius and Gaming Innovation Group to offer complete sportsbook solution

Pragmatic Play
Digitain
Every Matrix
Skywind
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games