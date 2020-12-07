Genius Sports adds American Hockey League to roster of US partners

Sports data provider Genius Sports Group has secured a long-term data and streaming partnership with the American Hockey League (AHL), the primary development league for the NHL.

The exclusive partnership will provide the league with a platform to expand its global audience, delivering data and live streams for betting purposes to sportsbook operators in the US and globally.

As the official data partner, Genius Sports will have the exclusive rights to capture real-time team and player statistics from inside all 31 AHL arenas across the United States and Canada.

“We are excited about our partnership with Genius Sports,” said AHL executive vice president of business Chris Nikolis. “Our goal is to deliver the excitement and quality of AHL hockey to fans worldwide and to engage with them as effectively in the manner that suits them best. Genius Sports is an industry leader and we look forward to a long and successful relationship.”

Genius Sports Group commercial partnerships director Sean Conroy commented: “This partnership exemplifies the unique value we deliver to our sports and sportsbook partners in the US and worldwide.

“With the right technology partner, sports leagues can proactively engage with the regulated betting industry to drive new revenues, increase engagement and expand their global audience. Simultaneously, our sportsbook partners benefit from our ever-expanding portfolio of premium data and video content.

“With regulated betting continuing to spread across the US, the AHL has recognized a unique opportunity to accelerate its global growth and we are excited to be working alongside such a dynamic league,” he added.