Genius Sports secures German tennis and beach soccer data rights

Sports data provider Genius Sports Group has secured exclusive data and streaming deals with the German Tennis Federation (DTB) and Beach Soccer Worldwide.

Genius Sports has been granted the exclusive right to capture and distribute live data and video content for betting purposes from DTB events, including the ongoing German Tennis Championships.

“Through our partnership with Genius Sports, our 1.4m members and millions of German and international tennis fans will have the possibility to follow the year-end national championships and Bundesliga, which include a lot of top international WTA and ATP stars,” said DTB vice president high performance tennis and education, Dirk Hordorff.

“Live tennis from every match will bring these events a new dimension, and help grow the visibility of the sport.”

Genius Sports head of commercial partnerships for EMEA Jonny Katanchian commented: “This partnership with the DTB is one of our largest tennis partnerships to date, providing our sportsbook partners with premium content during off-peak windows for the global season.

“The DTB is committed to enhancing the reach, visibility and profile of its events and we’re excited to be part of this global strategy.”

Genius Sports has also secured long-term live data and broadcast rights to connect Beach Soccer Worldwide (BSWW) with sportsbooks around the world and drive the development of the sport.

“With this partnership, beach soccer enters in a whole new era, in which the value of our data and stats can significantly contribute to boost the experience beach soccer offers to its fans, at the time it gives Genius Sports the possibility of exploring a unique sport,” said Beach Soccer Worldwide president Joan Cusco. “We are absolutely sure that this agreement will bring exciting new possibilities in the coming years,”

Genius Sports commercial director Sean Conroy added: “As a global technology business, we pride ourselves on providing our sports and betting partners alike with valuable solutions and round-the-clock content. We’re excited to expand our global partnership network into beach soccer and look forward to playing a pivotal role in BSWW’s expansion.”