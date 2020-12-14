DraftKings named as official partner of NHL’s Nashville Predators

New York-listed DraftKings has sealed a multi-year partnership in Tennessee with the NHL’s Nashville Predators.

The agreement makes DraftKings the official daily fantasy sports provider and sports betting operator of the team and follows the recent launch of its mobile sportsbook in the state.

“As soon as the Tennessee Sports Gaming Act was passed in April, we immediately began our search for an experienced sports betting partner,” said Nashville Predators executive vice president and chief revenue officer Chris Junghans. “With legal sports betting now live in Tennessee, we are thrilled to announce our formal relationship with industry-leading DraftKings.

“Through this multi-year agreement, Predators fans across the state will have access to the gold standard of sports betting information technology, which provides a competitive, reliable and responsible platform. We look forward to entering this new era of Tennessee sports fandom together and also to seeing everything that this partnership will bring to our state and to our fans.”

As part of the deal, DraftKings’ branding and content will be integrated throughout the team’s Bridgestone Arena stadium, including static dasher boards and virtual signage visible on TV for all regionally broadcast Predators games.

In addition to in-arena branding, DraftKings and the Nashville Predators will partner on digital and social media content with DraftKings takeovers of the Predators homepage, app integration and social media giveaways. DraftKings will also have a regular presence in This Week in Smashville, the Predators’ newsletter.

“After recently launching the top-rated DraftKings Sportsbook app in Tennessee, we are thrilled to continue our momentum in the state by announcing our latest team deal with the Nashville Predators,” said DraftKings chief business officer Ezra Kucharz. “As a result of this collaboration, Predators fans will get the full DraftKings experience both on and off the ice as we look forward to the return of hockey season.”

Shares in Draftkings Inc (NSQ:DKNG) closed at $50.09 per share in New York Friday, having soared by nearly 400 per cent in the past year.