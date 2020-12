The German Sports Betting Association (DSWV) has elected gaming lawyer Jens Becker to its executive board.

Becker is a partner at Munich-based law firm Dr. Bauer & Partner and has been active in the gaming industry for almost two decades as a legal advisor to Entain (formerly GVC Holdings).

He joins the executive board of DSWV in place of Christoph Nestelberger, the former director of regulatory & strategic projects at GVC, who stepped down on November 30 [...]