Penn National to open Barstool Sportsbooks in Indiana and Michigan

New York-listed Penn National Gaming is set to open three new Barstool Sportsbooks in Indiana and Michigan this week.

In Indiana, the company will open its Barstool Sportsbooks at Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg later today and at Ameristar East Chicago Casino & Hotel tomorrow, subject to final regulatory approvals.

“We are very excited to be opening our newly branded Barstool Sportsbooks,” said Penn National senior vice president of regional operations Rafael Verde. “The new designs incorporate the spirit of the Barstool Sports brand, resulting in unique sports wagering and dining experiences that we expect our customers will thoroughly enjoy.

“Hollywood Lawrenceburg and Ameristar East Chicago have been offering sports wagering in Indiana for well over a year. The passionate sports fans in the Tri State area and Chicagoland have been eagerly awaiting the opening of our new Barstool Sportsbooks, and we look forward to introducing both in the coming days.”

Later today, Penn National will also open its Barstool Sportsbook at Greektown Casino Hotel in Michigan.

“We are thrilled to be opening our new Barstool Sportsbook,” said Greektown Casino vice president and general manager John Drake. “The new design showcases the spirit of the Barstool Sports brand, resulting in an outstanding sports wagering experience that we expect our customers will thoroughly enjoy.”

Shares in Penn National Gaming Inc (NSQ:PENN) closed up 3.24 per cent at $95.72 per share in New York Tuesday.