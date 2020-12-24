This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

BetMGM signs as Philadelphia 76ers official sports betting partner

24th December 2020 8:05 am GMT
BetMGM

US sports betting and iGaming operator BetMGM has been named as an official sports betting partner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers.

The partnership follows the recent launch of BetMGM’s mobile sportsbook and casino in Pennsylvania and provides the brand with TV-visible signage on the pole pads during 76ers games.

BetMGM will also benefit from fan-focused engagement campaigns, including promotions in the official 76ers app and 76ers-branded casino games.

“We are thrilled to partner with BetMGM and together create new, engaging experiences to deliver to our 76ers fans,” said 76ers chief revenue officer Katie O’Reilly. “This partnership will give us the ability to connect with our fans on the digital channels where they spend their time through customized 76ers branded games and activations.

“BetMGM will also propel us into a new space, strategically targeting fans in the sports betting and gaming realm.”

In addition to the in-game experience, MGM Resorts’ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City will be designated as an Official Away Game Host of the Philadelphia 76ers, an activation that will feature events on site when it is deemed safe to do so.

Borgata will also host a co-branded Season Ticket Member and VIP event in the future featuring casino games, appearances by 76ers legends, autographed memorabilia raffles and other exclusive prizes.

“We’re honored to be an official sports betting partner of the 76ers,” said BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost. “Our recent launch in Pennsylvania has been incredibly successful and this partnership is an exciting opportunity for BetMGM to offer 76ers fans unique ways to engage with their favorite basketball team.”

