Bally’s and FanDuel open retail sportsbook in Atlantic City

Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel Group has opened its first retail sportsbook in New Jersey in partnership with New York-listed casino operator Bally's Corporation.

The temporary FanDuel Sportsbook at Bally's Atlantic City Hotel & Casino utilizes FanDuel's proprietary risk and trading technology and operates on the IGT PlaySports platform.

The sportsbook initially features six live odds boards, ten self-service IGT PlaySports betting kiosks, and three live betting windows with attendants available to assist customers with the sports betting process.

“We are very excited to announce the opening of the FanDuel Sportsbook at Bally's AC,” said Bally's Corporation president and CEO George Papanier. “It is the first of many planned capital improvement projects at Bally's Atlantic City and a testament to our commitment to reinvest in our physical property portfolio.

“We are also looking forward to once again implementing the winning combination of Bally's nationwide expertise in gaming and casino operations, with FanDuel's market-leading sports betting acumen and globally recognized brand, to provide an unrivaled sportsbook experience for our loyal Atlantic City customers.”

Construction is currently underway on the permanent FanDuel Sportsbook, which Bally's expects to open in Spring 2021, spanning 4,100 square feet and featuring 34 self-service IGT PlaySports betting kiosks alongside five attended wagering windows.

“We are excited to be one the first pieces of the Capital Improvement Project at Bally's Atlantic City Casino & Hotel,” said FanDuel Group vice president of retail Keith Wall. “While we are eager to get up and running with our temporary sportsbook, we cannot wait until we open the permanent location and showcase to Atlantic City why FanDuel is the number one sportsbook in New Jersey.”

Shares in Bally's Corporation (NSQ:BALY) closed 3.5 per cent higher at $49.14 per share in New York Wednesday, having set a new 52-week high of $52.98 per share earlier in the day. Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) were trading marginally lower at 15,244.31 per share in London Thursday morning, less than 4 per cent off their 52-week high of 15,800.00 pence per share set on December 17.