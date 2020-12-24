This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Softswiss
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Bally’s and FanDuel open retail sportsbook in Atlantic City

24th December 2020 8:20 am GMT
FanDuel sportsbook

Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel Group has opened its first retail sportsbook in New Jersey in partnership with New York-listed casino operator Bally's Corporation.

The temporary FanDuel Sportsbook at Bally's Atlantic City Hotel & Casino utilizes FanDuel's proprietary risk and trading technology and operates on the IGT PlaySports platform.

The sportsbook initially features six live odds boards, ten self-service IGT PlaySports betting kiosks, and three live betting windows with attendants available to assist customers with the sports betting process.

“We are very excited to announce the opening of the FanDuel Sportsbook at Bally's AC,” said Bally's Corporation president and CEO George Papanier. “It is the first of many planned capital improvement projects at Bally's Atlantic City and a testament to our commitment to reinvest in our physical property portfolio.

“We are also looking forward to once again implementing the winning combination of Bally's nationwide expertise in gaming and casino operations, with FanDuel's market-leading sports betting acumen and globally recognized brand, to provide an unrivaled sportsbook experience for our loyal Atlantic City customers.”

Construction is currently underway on the permanent FanDuel Sportsbook, which Bally's expects to open in Spring 2021, spanning 4,100 square feet and featuring 34 self-service IGT PlaySports betting kiosks alongside five attended wagering windows.

“We are excited to be one the first pieces of the Capital Improvement Project at Bally's Atlantic City Casino & Hotel,” said FanDuel Group vice president of retail Keith Wall. “While we are eager to get up and running with our temporary sportsbook, we cannot wait until we open the permanent location and showcase to Atlantic City why FanDuel is the number one sportsbook in New Jersey.”

Shares in Bally's Corporation (NSQ:BALY) closed 3.5 per cent higher at $49.14 per share in New York Wednesday, having set a new 52-week high of $52.98 per share earlier in the day. Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) were trading marginally lower at 15,244.31 per share in London Thursday morning, less than 4 per cent off their 52-week high of 15,800.00 pence per share set on December 17.

Related Tags
Atlantic City Hotel & Casino Bally's FanDuel Flutter Entertainment New Jersey Sports Betting United States
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Bally’s completes Eldorado Shreveport acquisition from Caesars

New Jersey sports betting handle nears $1bn mark in November

Bally’s partners Elite Casino Resorts for Iowa mobile sportsbook launch

Bally’s agrees transformational Sinclair Broadcast Group deal

Bally’s Corporation to acquire US sportsbook provider Bet.Works for $125m

Bally’s Corporation completes acquisition of Atlantic City casino

Twin River posts Q3 revenue decline ahead of rebrand to Bally’s

FanDuel and Twin River to launch retail sportsbook at Bally’s Atlantic City

Twin River acquires rights to Bally’s brand from Caesars

theScore Bet partners Twin River for New Jersey online casino launch

Sporttrade partners Twin River to enter NJ sports betting market

Esports Entertainment partners Twin River Worldwide for NJ sports betting

PointsBet partners Twin River for New Jersey online casino launch

Twin River completes acquisition of two casinos from Eldorado Resorts

Twin River acquires three casinos from Eldorado Resorts and Caesars

Pragmatic Play
Digitain
Pariplay
Every Matrix
Skywind
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic