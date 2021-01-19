This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

OtherLevels joins Scientific Games’ OpenArena platform

19th January 2021 10:06 am GMT
Scientific Games

New York-listed Scientific Games has expanded its OpenArena sportsbook marketplace with the addition of a customer engagement solution from OtherLevels.

The live in-play real-time messaging solution is the latest addition to OpenArena’s one-stop content marketplace, which provides operators with access to custom content from Scientific Games and its partners.

“We are thrilled to formally partner with Scientific Games, a world leader with OpenSports and the OpenBet sportsbook platform,” said OtherLevels CEO and founder Brendan O’Kane. “Giving Scientific Games’ OpenBet operators the opportunity to extend their owned media reach twenty-four seven, delivers a terrific customer experience and the trifecta of increased revenue, engagement and retention.

“It is a win/win/win for the operator, Scientific Games and OtherLevels. The impact of the combined solution for operators is game changing and is the next generation of customer engagement beyond first generation CRM based solutions.”

Keith O’Loughlin, senior vice president of sportsbook, Digital at Scientific Games, commented: “I am very pleased that OtherLevels has officially joined the OpenArena platform. As we expand OpenArena, OtherLevels in-play provides an industry-first live messaging capability for OpenBet operators at enterprise scale.

“Offering operators the ability to autonomously create and deliver personalised customer engagement combining their OpenBet markets, live events, and customer behaviour, twenty-four seven across multiple sports and leagues, takes customer engagement to another level. It lets our operators maximise their customer reach and bring customers back into session, without the addition of large marketing teams and aligns with the scale and sophistication that we already deliver.”

