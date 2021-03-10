Genius Sports signs Major League Rugby sports data partnership

Sports data provider Genius Sports Group has been selected as the exclusive official sports betting data and betting streaming partner of Major League Rugby (MLR).

Ahead of its 2021 season kick-off on 20 March, MLR has granted Genius the exclusive rights to capture, manage and distribute the US sports league’s official data to sportsbooks across North America and worldwide.

“We know there is interest in regulated betting on our matches and we have to take proactive measures to safeguard the integrity and transparency of our events,” said MLR commissioner George Killebrew. “We have the utmost confidence in Genius Sports Group to manage our data and deliver it to their sportsbook partners, further engaging all fans, old and new.”

As part of the deal, Genius will help to safeguard the 12-team MLR from betting-related corruption, providing the league with its integrity program to help protect the fairness and transparency of its matches.

“With former England captain Chris Robshaw and Wallabies legend Adam Ashley-Cooper amongst the confirmed players for the upcoming season, MLR is rapidly establishing itself as a prominent league for rugby fans in North America and globally,” said Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke.

“Our technology, real-time distribution and leading network of sportsbook partners will help to enhance engagement and connect MLR with new audiences worldwide.”