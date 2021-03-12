This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

BetMGM launch customized sports betting experience with Buffalo Wild Wings

12th March 2021 7:57 am GMT
US online gaming and sports betting operator BetMGM has launched a new sports betting experience for guests inside Buffalo Wild Wings sports bars in a number of US states.

The BetMGM app uses geolocation technology to offer custom promotions and bet types for guests who are physically inside a Buffalo Wild Wings in in Colorado, New Jersey, Indiana, Iowa, Tennessee and West Virginia.

“Fans wagering on sports inside Buffalo Wild Wings can now win bigger on select bets thanks to our innovative partnership with BetMGM,” said Buffalo Wild Wings chief marketing officer Rita Patel. “As sports betting continues to grow throughout the country, we look forward to further expanding our footprint in the space and activating our partnership with BetMGM in ways that make the experience at our sports bars second to none.”

Buffalo Wild Wings has also launched an in-bar channel, OT Odds Powered by BetMGM, which will air on select screens throughout participating sports bars nationwide and will deliver sports betting content such as live game odds as well as fantasy and betting advice.

“Our partnership with Buffalo Wild Wings is incredibly innovative and allows BetMGM to redefine how fans enjoy sports,” said BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost. “The introduction of geolocation technology to offer bettors a customized experience in a Buffalo Wild Wings location is a great example of what we’re able to activate through this groundbreaking relationship.”

