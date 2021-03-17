FanDuel unveils second retail sportsbook in Illinois

Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel Group has opened its second retail sportsbook in Illinois.

The new sportsbook is located at FanDuel Sportsbook & Horse Racing (formerly Fairmount Park Racetrack) in Collinsville and features five live betting windows, a large sports ticker and twenty IGT PlaySports self-service betting kiosks.

The FanDuel Sportsbook opened to the public this week with St. Louis sports legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith placing the first bet - a $20 wager on the St. Louis Cardinals to win the World Series outright.

“This has been a special project for us because our name isn’t just on the sportsbook, it’s on the track itself,” said FanDuel Group vice president of retail Keith Wall. “FanDuel has made a commitment to revitalize this location by making capital improvements and hiring from within the local community. The opening of the sportsbook is the first major step in this project.”

The sportsbook opening marks FanDuel’s seventeenth retail sportsbook in the US and second in Illinois after opening its sportsbook at Par-A-Dice Casino in East Peoria last September.

Shares in FanDuel parent Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE:FLTR) were trading 0.45 per cent lower at 16,695.00 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.