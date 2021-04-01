Genius Sports seals Peruvian football data partnership

The Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) has selected Genius Sports Group as its exclusive long-term official data partner.

Genius Sports has agreed to provide its suite of technology products to power an enhanced fan experience across all Liga 1, Liga 2, Copa Bicentenario, Copa Peru and Torneo de Reservas matches, delivering a new level of data-driven content before, during and after every match.

Soccer LiveStats will capture advanced live insights including shot locations, VAR referrals and possession, while official data from FPF competitions will power new fan engagement solutions including live MatchCenters, Widgets and an automated Social Media Publisher service.

As part of the new partnership, the FPF has assigned Genius Sports the exclusive rights to commercialize its official data in select markets in the US and worldwide.

“For the FPF and the Professional Football League, modernization and professionalizing the industry are essential pillars of our institutional planning,” said Benjamin Romero, marketing and commercial manager of the Peruvian Football Federation. “Taking into account the importance of data today for sports and administrative management, we are very pleased for this step forward alongside Genius, a world leader in this matter.”

Genius Sports special counsel for LatAm Percy Wilman commented: “In the last two years, we’ve taken significant strides to establish ourselves as one of the leading technology partners to Latam soccer. Our live data solutions are now supporting the premier competitions in Peru, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Costa Rica and more.

“We’re thrilled to be working in partnership with the FPF, helping them to connect with their audience across multiple platforms.”