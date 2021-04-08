Genius Sports adopts single brand ahead of NYSE listing

Genius Sports Group has brought its full portfolio of sports data and technology solutions under a single brand, ahead of its upcoming listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The move to a single brand reflects the convergence of Genius Sports’ capabilities in sports technology, live data, video and betting products to power connected fan experiences.

The supplier’s Betgenius and Genius Sports Media brands have now been discontinued, with the company’s solutions and product development now sitting under the Sportstech, Video, Sportsbook and Media & Engagement divisions of the company.

“As we enter a new era as a public company on the NYSE, the time is right to consolidate our offering under the single Genius Sports brand,” said Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke. “This unified approach will help strengthen our value proposition, serve our partners’ needs and articulate our vision of creating personalized fan experiences via the convergence of sports, betting, advertising and streaming.

“For more than 20 years, we have never been afraid to walk our own path and our new branding will create a distinct position for us in the market.”

Genius Sports is expected to soon complete its merger with NYSE-listed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) dMY Technology Group II, at which time it will trade on the NYSE under the symbol GENI.

Shares in dMY Technology Group II (NYQ:DMYD) closed 3.93 per cent lower at $21.28 per share in New York Wednesday