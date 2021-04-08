This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
BetConstruct
Aspire Global

Genius Sports adopts single brand ahead of NYSE listing

8th April 2021 8:47 am GMT

Genius Sports Group has brought its full portfolio of sports data and technology solutions under a single brand, ahead of its upcoming listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The move to a single brand reflects the convergence of Genius Sports’ capabilities in sports technology, live data, video and betting products to power connected fan experiences.

The supplier’s Betgenius and Genius Sports Media brands have now been discontinued, with the company’s solutions and product development now sitting under the Sportstech, Video, Sportsbook and Media & Engagement divisions of the company.

“As we enter a new era as a public company on the NYSE, the time is right to consolidate our offering under the single Genius Sports brand,” said Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke. “This unified approach will help strengthen our value proposition, serve our partners’ needs and articulate our vision of creating personalized fan experiences via the convergence of sports, betting, advertising and streaming.

“For more than 20 years, we have never been afraid to walk our own path and our new branding will create a distinct position for us in the market.”

Genius Sports is expected to soon complete its merger with NYSE-listed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) dMY Technology Group II, at which time it will trade on the NYSE under the symbol GENI.

Shares in dMY Technology Group II (NYQ:DMYD) closed 3.93 per cent lower at $21.28 per share in New York Wednesday

Related Tags
Genius Sports Sports Betting Sports Data Sports Integrity
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Genius Sports secures exclusive NFL data distribution

Genius Sports seals Peruvian football data partnership

Genius Sports appoints Rob Pietroforte to head up future M&A activity

Genius Sports appoints David Levy as chairman

Genius Sports signs Major League Rugby sports data partnership

Genius Sports signs data and integrity deal with Malaysian Football League

Genius Sports to provide data and trading services to Italy’s Microgame

Genius Sports agrees multi-state data partnership with WynnBET

Australia’s NBL extends Genius Sports data technology deal

Riding the iGaming Spac wave

Genius Sports partners new Superstar Racing Experience series

Genius Sports secures official data and streaming deal with Caliente

Gaming shares prove resilient in 2020

Taking Tekkorp to the top

Daring to be different

Greentube
Digitain
Skywind
BTObet
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions

Featured Jobs

Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global