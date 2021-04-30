This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Onionsack secures PMU extension for PariSMS betting platform

30th April 2021 6:51 am GMT

Irish gaming technology provider Onionsack has signed a new three-year deal to continue providing its PariSMS betting platform to French horse racing operator PMU.

Onionsack allows customers to place bets on horse racing, football, tennis, golf and rugby, by sending a message using their preferred channel, such as Telegram, Viber or SMS.

In 2016, the supplier began working with PMU to launch PariSMS, which now sees average customers place 160 bets per month through the platform, with close to 1.5m bets placed each month.

“The PMU are leaders in the field of customer-centric horse racing betting, and have embraced the technological advantages that the Onionsack platform can bring,” said Onionsack CEO Jonathan Power. “Betting by natural language is getting bigger and bigger.”

Onionsack's first customer was the UK Tote Group, with the company now also working with the likes of Paddy Power, William Hill, Betsson and Supabets.

“PMU is always looking to innovate and to improve the customer betting experience,” said PMU chief marketing, e-commerce and international officer Emmanuelle Malecaze Doublet. “We are focused on the digital transformation of our company and through this partnership with Onionsack the convenience we can offer to our customer is always being renewed.

“PMU and Onionsack have developed a partnership that is delivering to our customers a simple, easy way to place bets that fits in with today's lifestyles.”

