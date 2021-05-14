This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Sportradar partners up with NBC Sports

14th May 2021 8:30 am GMT
Playtech

NBC Sports Regional Networks (SRN) and Sportradar have announced a data and content partnership aimed at engaging the next-generation of sports fans.

The global provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services will provide NBC with solutions from the company's broadcast services to enhance live-game coverage, adding to their existing betting data partnership.

The NBC Sports Regional Networks will also benefit from Sportradar’s experience with specialized league data, which allows them to track deeper and more insightful storylines throughout the course of a game.

“Sportradar is excited to expand its relationship with the NBC Sports Regional Networks as they continue to evolve their offerings to further engage the next-generation sports fan,” said Brian Josephs, VP of Digital Sport at Sportradar.

“NBC Sports Regional Networks are iconic and have shaped the way that fans watch their favorite teams and athletes. Our technology platform and 360-degree approach enable them to tap into a number of our capabilities and will give them the flexibility they need to create tailored experiences that meet the changing demands and expectations of their audiences.”

Jon Slobotkin, SVP of Content and Live Programming for NBC Sports Regional Networks, commented: “The NBC Sports Regional Networks are committed to delivering impactful, entertaining and informative live-game experiences, and continuing to experiment and enhance our coverage through technology and innovation.

"Advanced data is a significant component of those efforts, and Sportradar delivers the services and capabilities we need to best serve fans and meet their evolving preferences for how they consume content covering their favorite teams and players.”

