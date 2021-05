New York-listed casino and sportsbook operator Bally's Corporation has launched a new Bet.Works-powered mobile sportsbook in Colorado.

Bally Bet marks the company’s debut into the US mobile sports betting market, with the launch to be accompanied by a limited marketing campaign, focusing on the deployment, testing and refinement of the app and its content.

Bally's intends to incorporate enhancements to the Bally Bet app over the coming weeks, with the operator expecting to launch its mobile sportsbook [...]