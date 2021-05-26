This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
BetConstruct
BigTimeGaming
Rela

Associated Press signs up for exclusive sports odds from FanDuel

26th May 2021 8:17 am GMT
FanDuel sportsbook
Playtech

The Associated Press has agreed a deal for FanDuel to serve as its exclusive provider of sports odds across AP's global sports report.

The agreement sees FanDuel sportsbook odds appear in AP's daily sports odds fixtures, game previews and any sports stories where odds are featured, with APNews.com also integrating FanDuel widgets across its sports pages.

“As sports betting becomes more commonplace, our customers are increasingly asking for this kind of information,” said AP global director of text and new markets products, Barry Bedlan.  “It makes sense to work with one of the largest reputable sportsbooks in the United States to provide a consistent, credible reference point for AP and its customers.”

FanDuel Group's general manager and vice president of content, Adam Kaplan added: “AP is a globally recognized leader in trusted news making them the ideal source for us to disseminate our industry-leading sportsbook’s proprietary odds and content.”

Shares in FanDuel Group parent Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) were trading 1.84 per cent higher at 13,535.00 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.

Related Tags
Associated Press FanDuel Sports Betting
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Pennsylvania gambling market reaches $404.1m in April

GAN benefits from B2B growth and first Coolbet contribution in Q1

BetMGM and FanDuel dominate Michigan online betting and iGaming market

Indiana sports betting stakes reach $236.4m in April

Bragg Gaming CEO on the company’s acceleration into the US

Michigan commercial casinos generate April revenue of $109m

West Virginia hits record sports betting and iGaming high in April

Bragg Gaming acquires Spin Games for $30m

William Hill and FanDuel drive Iowa online sportsbook growth in April

Record month in Illinois as March sports betting wagers hit $633.6m

WynnBET expands into Tennessee with Memphis Grizzlies partnership

Matt King to step down as CEO of FanDuel

FOX Corp acquires sports media and betting affiliate Outkick Media

FanDuel extends Scientific Games partnership to Illinois and Indiana

Flutter Entertainment benefits from strong online growth in Q1

Sportradar
G2E
Digitain
BTObet
Scientific Games
Wazdan
Greentube
Evolution
BigTimeGaming
Relax Gaming