Associated Press signs up for exclusive sports odds from FanDuel

The Associated Press has agreed a deal for FanDuel to serve as its exclusive provider of sports odds across AP's global sports report.

The agreement sees FanDuel sportsbook odds appear in AP's daily sports odds fixtures, game previews and any sports stories where odds are featured, with APNews.com also integrating FanDuel widgets across its sports pages.

“As sports betting becomes more commonplace, our customers are increasingly asking for this kind of information,” said AP global director of text and new markets products, Barry Bedlan. “It makes sense to work with one of the largest reputable sportsbooks in the United States to provide a consistent, credible reference point for AP and its customers.”

FanDuel Group's general manager and vice president of content, Adam Kaplan added: “AP is a globally recognized leader in trusted news making them the ideal source for us to disseminate our industry-leading sportsbook’s proprietary odds and content.”

Shares in FanDuel Group parent Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) were trading 1.84 per cent higher at 13,535.00 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.