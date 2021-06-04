This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

IGT’s PlaySports to power new retail sportsbook in North Dakota

4th June 2021 9:42 am GMT
IGT
Playtech

New York-listed International Game Technology (IGT) has expanded its retail sports betting footprint in North Dakota through an agreement with Dakota Magic Casino and Hotel in Hankinson.

The deal will see Dakota Magic, an entity of the Dakota Nation Gaming Enterprise, leverage the IGT PlaySports platform, self-service betting kiosks and trading advisory services to launch a retail sportsbook in the state.

“IGT's proven PlaySports sports betting solution gives us the opportunity to bring a compelling new element of gaming to our patrons and expands our gaming offerings to attract additional players and sports fans,” said Dakota Magic Casino and Hotel general manager Wanda Varns.

Dakota Nation Gaming Enterprise chief financial officer Weston Quinn commented: “We're excited to partner with IGT and leverage the Company's leading sports betting platform and solutions, along with its deep-rooted expertise that will help Dakota Magic Casino and Hotel establish a successful sports betting offering.”

IGT PlayDigital senior vice president Enrico Drago added: “Dakota Magic Casino and Hotel is one of the largest tribal casinos in North Dakota and represents another opportunity for IGT to expand our sports betting footprint within the state.

“We look forward to bringing our world-class service to Dakota Magic Casino and Hotel and its patrons, and we're happy to deploy our leading PlaySports platform, services, and vast knowledge to help establish and grow its sports betting program.”

Shares in International Game Technology plc (NYS:IGT) closed 0.51 per cent lower at $25.60 per share in New York Thursday.

