Sydney-listed sportsbook operator PointsBet Holdings has secured a deal to enter Maryland’s newly regulated sports betting market in partnership with The Riverboat on-the-Potomac.

The initial ten-year agreement with the Charles County-based horseracing satellite simulcast facility will see PointsBet provide online and retail sports betting in the state, subject to the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals and licensure.

“With terrific partners in The Riverboat on-the-Potomac, PointsBet is thrilled to begin the process toward offering the passionate, sports-loving community [...]