BetMGM launches mobile betting app in Washington DC

US sports betting operator BetMGM has expanded its mobile offering into Washington DC through its existing partnership with MLB’s Washington Nationals.

BetMGM’s mobile sports betting app can now be used to place bets inside and within the vicinity of the Nationals Park stadium, with a retail BetMGM Sportsbook connected to Nationals Park scheduled to open later this year.

“Launching in Washington, DC at Nationals Park sets the stage for our plans to expand BetMGM within the region, as we’ve already seen great success in Virginia,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. “The Washington Nationals have been a fantastic partner, committed to innovating the in-stadium fan experience and we’re looking forward to opening our retail sportsbook at the stadium later this year.”

While BetMGM’s app can be accessed throughout the District, due to local restrictions, to successfully place mobile wagers, users will need to be within a two-block radius of Nationals Park.

“As our official sports betting partner, BetMGM further enhances the greatest in-venue fan experience in Washington, DC through its state-of-the-art entertainment products and services,” said Alan Gottlieb, chief operating officer of Nationals owner Lerner Sports Group.

“The BetMGM mobile app will enable our fans to engage with the game in new and exciting ways, while the BetMGM sportsbook connected to Nationals Park will provide Nationals fans and the DC community with a first-class gathering place to celebrate their passion for sports.”

BetMGM's integration with MGM Resorts' M life Rewards program also allows Nationals fans the opportunity to redeem their gameplay for experiences at MGM Resorts properties nationwide, including Borgata in New Jersey, Bellagio and MGM Grand in Las Vegas, and MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

“As a leader in delivering monumental experiences, today is a very exciting day for MGM National Harbor,” said MGM National Harbor president and chief operator officer Jorge Perez. “This becomes the first of many offerings we are developing to seamlessly connect sports and entertainment across the DMV [Washington metropolitan area], providing fans with unique opportunities to interact with our world-class resort and casino.”