Genius Sports partners Pro Pickleball Tour

21st June 2021 9:43 am GMT
Playtech

Genius Sports is looking to introduce Pickleball to its global sportsbook partners through a long-term deal with the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA).

The partnership gives Genius Sports the exclusive right to distribute live data and video broadcasts from the PPA and sets the stage for operators to offer bets on the sport for the first time.

Pickleball was invented in the United States in 1965 and combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong.

Genius Sports commercial director Sean Conroy said: "For more than 20 years, Genius Sports has established an incredible track record of driving the growth of sports at every level, providing data-driven technology that connects them with fans around the world.

"Our long-term partnership with the PPA will combine our leading capabilities across live streaming, production, and regulated betting to accelerate their growth and expand their global reach."

PPA commissioner Connor Pardoe commented: "This is a significant development for the global development of pickleball and the PPA Tour. With this agreement with Genius Sports, pickleball and PPA Tour events will be viewed by more people than ever before. This will further fuel the massive global growth of pickleball, not only from a participation standpoint but, more importantly, by establishing pickleball as a bona fide and exciting spectator sport."

Shares in Genius Sports Ltd. (NYS:GENI) closed 3.28 per cent lower at $18.00 per share in New York Friday.

