This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Ev
Ev
BetConstruct
Pronet Gaming
Evolution

Stats Perform secures Cricket West Indies distribution rights

28th June 2021 9:38 am GMT

Stats perform has secured the distribution rights for stats, data, video and live-streams from Cricket West Indies (CWI).

Stats perform will exclusively collect and distribute official CWI data and insights for broadcasters, media, sponsors and sportsbooks, including coverage of the upcoming tours by Australia and Pakistan.

The agreement covers live streams, live data and news video for all CWI home international fixtures across all formats, as well as CWI’s domestic competitions.

“Stats Perform is the largest official cricket data provider in the world and our sports content is trusted by millions of cricket fans,” said Stats Perform SVP of rights and business development Chris Catling. “We are thrilled to have been selected to help CWI enrich and inform coverage of its competitions, as well as drive more entertaining fantasy and betting experiences.”

CWI data joins Stats Perform’s portfolio of exclusive and official real-time statistics from the likes of Cricket Australia, ECB, ICC, New Zealand Cricket and Cricket South Africa, which is offered via its brands Opta and RunningBall.

The CWI website, apps and social media channels will also be upgraded to provide comprehensive coverage of live scores and statistics for every player and team, across all fixtures.

CWI commercial director Dominic Warne said: “Partnering with Stats Perform creates a valuable new channel to increase the audience for and distribution of West Indies and regional tournament content allowing us to further connect with fans and partners in the Caribbean and overseas.

“This partnership also delivers a new revenue stream for CWI with distribution of content and data into sportsbooks, fantasy providers, global media and broadcasters. Stats Perform should be an excellent partner for CWI, considering their understanding of fans and the sports ecosystem, and the additional reach and data benefits that this partnership provides.”

Related Tags
Cricket Cricket West Indies Live Streaming Sports Betting Sports Data Stats Perform
Related Videos
Related Articles

Stats Perform signs Moldovan football integrity deal

Genius Sports signs data deal for new basketball league

Stats Perform and Sportradar team up for WTA in-play tennis services

Why did Shay Segev quit Entain?

Sporting Solutions signs in-play pricing deal with Stats Perform

Genius Sports secures German tennis and beach soccer data rights

Stats Perform expands fan engagement platform with Thuuz Sports

New Zealand Cricket selects Stats Perform as official data partner

Stats Perform agrees GVC deal for women’s tennis sports data

IBIA establishes new sports data standards process

LigaPro names Stats Perform as exclusive data and integrity partner

Stats Perform extends Matchroom live betting streaming rights deal

Ten years of the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50: where are they now?

Stats Perform seals data and streaming deal with Australian basketball

Stats Perform secures Cricket South Africa data partnership

Relax Gaming
Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
Digitain
G2E
BTObet
Genius Sport
Evolution
BigTimeGaming
Evolution