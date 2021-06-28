Stats Perform secures Cricket West Indies distribution rights

Stats perform has secured the distribution rights for stats, data, video and live-streams from Cricket West Indies (CWI).

Stats perform will exclusively collect and distribute official CWI data and insights for broadcasters, media, sponsors and sportsbooks, including coverage of the upcoming tours by Australia and Pakistan.

The agreement covers live streams, live data and news video for all CWI home international fixtures across all formats, as well as CWI’s domestic competitions.

“Stats Perform is the largest official cricket data provider in the world and our sports content is trusted by millions of cricket fans,” said Stats Perform SVP of rights and business development Chris Catling. “We are thrilled to have been selected to help CWI enrich and inform coverage of its competitions, as well as drive more entertaining fantasy and betting experiences.”

CWI data joins Stats Perform’s portfolio of exclusive and official real-time statistics from the likes of Cricket Australia, ECB, ICC, New Zealand Cricket and Cricket South Africa, which is offered via its brands Opta and RunningBall.

The CWI website, apps and social media channels will also be upgraded to provide comprehensive coverage of live scores and statistics for every player and team, across all fixtures.

CWI commercial director Dominic Warne said: “Partnering with Stats Perform creates a valuable new channel to increase the audience for and distribution of West Indies and regional tournament content allowing us to further connect with fans and partners in the Caribbean and overseas.

“This partnership also delivers a new revenue stream for CWI with distribution of content and data into sportsbooks, fantasy providers, global media and broadcasters. Stats Perform should be an excellent partner for CWI, considering their understanding of fans and the sports ecosystem, and the additional reach and data benefits that this partnership provides.”