Sportradar signs landmark ten-year partnership with the NHL

Sports data and technology provider Sportradar has signed one of the biggest deals in its history with a new ten-year global partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL).

The landmark agreement accredits Sportradar as the official betting data rights, official betting streaming rights and official media data rights partner of the NHL, as well as an official integrity partner.

Having served as the NHL’s official global data distributor since 2015, Sportradar will now distribute the NHL’s official data and statistics to media, technology and sports betting companies worldwide, including real-time data from the NHL’s new Puck and Player Tracking technology.

The deal also awards Sportradar rights to provide sports betting operators with live streams of NHL games via operators’ digital betting platforms in legalized markets.

“As the global leading provider of sports data for the media and betting industry, Sportradar has the unique expertise to help us deliver stats, insights and video content to our fans, who are extremely tech-savvy and constantly crave new and compelling ways to engage with our sport,” said NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.

“The capabilities, versatility and global scale of Sportradar’s platforms and products will assist us in providing fans, media and sports betting companies around the world with a greater depth of data and more immersive experience with the game. We’re thrilled to continue and deepen our important partnership with Sportradar and look forward to delivering a best-in-class fan experience through our collaborations over the next decade.”

As part of the strategic alliance, the NHL and Sportradar will team up to develop sports betting partnerships outside of North America, utilizing the supplier’s ad:s data-driven marketing solution, as seen in the NHL’s recent deals with Olybet and Tipsport.

Sportradar will also continue as an official integrity services provider of the NHL, providing its Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS) to help safeguard and ensure the integrity of its competition by monitoring global gaming activity and trends worldwide.

“The NHL has been a terrific partner for Sportradar for nearly seven years and we look forward to collaborating with them in an expanded manner to continue increasing the global reach of the league, while delivering ground-breaking products and services to our customers,” said Sportradar CEO Carsten Koerl.

“This agreement truly highlights the global, multi-vertical, wide-ranging capabilities of Sportradar’s technology solutions and reflects how we use data to create engaging, personalized experiences for our partners and customers.”