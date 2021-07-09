Sportradar agrees expanded LNB rights deal

Sports data and technology provider Sportradar has agreed an expanded rights deal with Ligue Nationale de Basket (LNB), the governing body of men's professional basketball in France.

The new multi-year deal begins with the 2021/22 season and covers data collection and distribution, AV and media distribution rights, bet monitoring for integrity purposes, automated production and streaming service, and the continuation of the OTT platform.

As the official data partner of the LNB, Sportradar will collect and distribute in-game data through its Synergy Stats division.

“The LNB is one of the most important basketball leagues in Europe and we look forward to expanding our relationship with them to grow the sport further and drive new commercial opportunities,” said Sportradar managing director of sports content and partnerships, David Lampitt.

“Basketball is a strategically important sport for Sportradar, and the acquisition of Synergy Sports has extended our 360-degree capabilities in the creation and distribution of data and video content, enabling us to deepen our relationships with key basketball leagues and federations around the world. We are delighted to partner with the LNB and that they have put their trust in us to deliver advanced data, analytics and technology solutions.”

Sportradar has distributed the LNB’s media rights internationally since the 2020/21 season and created the OTT platform LNB.TV, which showcases game action and editorial content via live-streaming and on-demand.

Ligue Nationale de Basket managing director Michel Mimran commented: “This new agreement is very exciting for the LNB and will expand the way we work with a trusted partner. Sportradar will now provide us with end-to-end solutions on many fronts including AV production, AV rights as well as data collection and commercialisation. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with Sportradar for years to come.”