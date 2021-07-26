This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Sportnco powers Betway launch in France

26th July 2021 7:40 am GMT
OpenBet

Super Group’s Betway sports betting brand has launched in France in partnership with France Pari’s B2B division Sportnco.

Sportnco is providing its sportsbook solution and Player Account Management (PAM) system to power Betway’s online and mobile offerings in the market.

“Sportnco is delighted to be working with Betway in France,” said Sportnco CEO and founder Hervé Schlosser. “The group will be a fantastic addition to the country’s online and mobile sports betting scene and brings a wealth of experience, know-how and competitive spirit to the space.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing it grow and develop its presence with French players.”

Betway CEO Anthony Werkman added: “The Betway brand already has a huge global presence and we’re delighted to work with Sportnco to bring our range of markets and exciting products to French customers.”

