Gaming Intelligence
Stats Perform secure data partnership with Slovakian football league

27th July 2021 9:07 am GMT
Football
OpenBet

Stats Perform has secured a deal to serve as the official data partner of the Slovak Fortuna Liga.

Stats Perform will exclusively collect and manage data for all Fortuna League matches until 2024, adding to its existing integrity and official betting data partnership with the top tier of professional football in Slovakia.

“I am very excited to be able to further our relationship with the Slovakian Fortuna Liga, after collaborating with them previously in the betting space,” said Stats Perform chief rights officer Alex Rice.

“We recognise how important data is becoming to stakeholders in providing new and engaging audience experiences – and through the delivery of Opta data, fans of top-flight Slovakian football will benefit from insights derived from the industry’s leading and most reliable data source." 

“On the Pro side, I am also pleased that we will be able to support technical staff with visual in-game insights via ProPortal, which they will be able to review from tablet devices," Rice added. "This will be a valuable resource to back-up their observations from the bench, which can inform key tactical interventions.”

Opta data will also be available to league clubs for use on official channels, as well as to the league's broadcast partner Markiza Slovakia for use on digital platforms.

Slovak Fortuna Liga president Ivan Kozák said that the partnership with Stats Perform will provide a number of significant benefits to member clubs.

"Providing a single, consistent dataset to each club will provide their creative media departments with a wide range of new opportunities to enhance digital engagement with fans, whilst Markíza, Slovakia will be able share tactical insights with viewers in real time," Kozák added. "By powering our entire digital landscape, Stats Perform will be able to help us bring our fans closer to the action than ever before.

Football Slovak Fortuna Liga Slovakia Sports Betting Sports Data Stats Perform
