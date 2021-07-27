Tipico agrees landmark sportsbook deal with USA TODAY owner Gannett

German sports betting operator Tipico has become the exclusive sports betting and iGaming provider for USA TODAY owner Gannett.

The multi-year strategic alliance will see Tipico provide odds integration, props, and free-to-play games to leverage the power and breadth of the USA TODAY NETWORK, consisting of more than 250 daily local sites including The Indy Star and Detroit Free Press.

The deal also includes in-depth USA TODAY Sports coverage across the country with over 200 additional sports sites in the portfolio, such as For The Win, Golfweek, and MMA Junkie.

“Our highly engaged audience of more than 46 million sports fans crave analysis, betting insights, odds and unique features which we will provide with our Tipico alliance,” said Gannett chairman and CEO Michael Reed. “Tipico adds incredible expertise from their European operations and next generation product capabilities, which offer our sports enthusiasts and local consumers a way to become even more invested in the games and sports they care about.”

The five-year agreement includes $90m in media spend by Tipico, together with performance incentives payable to Gannett for customer referrals.

Subject to certain conditions being met over the term of the agreement, Gannett will have the right to acquire up to 4,990 common shares in Tipico’s US business, representing a minority interest.

Additionally, Tipico will co-brand all NFL Wire Team sites and For The Win, including a re-launch of the Bets subsection to “Bet For The Win, powered by Tipico Sportsbook” and providing co-branded digital odds pages throughout the USA TODAY NETWORK, in print and digital.

“We are thrilled to gain exclusive access to Gannet’s portfolio of iconic brands and premium digital properties,” said Tipico US CEO Adrian Vella. “Integrating their leading media properties with Tipico Sportsbook marks an important moment as we begin our acceleration in the US.

“Gannett’s best-in-class editorial operations and massive local footprint, partnered with Tipico’s game changing technology, including end-to-end proprietary sports betting and iGaming products, will offer US fans a slam dunk combination.”

Tipico vice president of US business development and strategy Stephen Krombolz added: “This historic agreement with Gannett, one of the most trusted names in global news, media and sports, will immediately bring additional credibility and trust to Tipico Sportsbook’s US operations.

“These assets will serve as a key component of our North American marketing strategy, driving awareness of the Tipico brand and our products among Gannett’s millions of readers, viewers and listeners - ultimately delivering fantastic acquisition and retention opportunities as we prepare to scale rapidly in the US.”

Product integrations are expected to begin in August to complement the start of the NFL season for residents in Colorado and New Jersey, where Tipico operations will be live.